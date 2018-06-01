Camp TIMBER returns to Wiregrass

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – Does your 4th-8th grader enjoy outdoor activities? This summer, Wiregrass Technical College and Enay Coaching will be hosting Camp TIMBER for two different age groups. Week One will be for 9-10 year-olds and will be held July 9 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Week Two is for 11-13 year-olds and will be held July 16-19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Campers must be between the ages of 9-10 and 11-13 by their respective camp start dates.

Campers will experience the great outdoors through team-based adventure challenges and educational activities. The camp will be held on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass. The activities include the team challenge obstacle course, high team climb, a live animal show from Wild Adventures Theme Park, a mini-graduation day, and much more. The camp curriculum promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) using Project Learning Tree activities, leadership, and teamwork skills to launch your student into the school year ready to take on any challenge!

The cost of the camp is $250 per child which includes a t-shirt, outdoor gear, snacks and lunch each day with sibling discounts available. Register online at www.enaycoaching.com. The camp registration deadlines are July 5 (for Week One) and July 12 (for Week Two). Visit wiregrass.edu for more information.