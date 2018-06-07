Calhoun State Prison Contraband Interception

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – In 2017, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) began utilizing local county Sheriff’s Officers to help with fighting contraband coming into the facilities. The Sheriff’s Officers assist the GDC Perimeter Officer with patrolling the perimeter of the prison and surrounding areas in order to deter contraband from being thrown over or pushed under the fence and also, apprehend the individuals involved in these crimes for criminal prosecution.

In the early morning hours of May 20, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Officer Dexter Sapp, was patrolling the grounds of Calhoun State Prison. Officer Sapp spotted a suspicious vehicle on the grounds of the prison and requested assistance. Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton, along with Calhoun Officer James Dunn and Arlington Police Officer Lee Whitehead, arrived on the scene to assist. The suspects sped away from the scene, throwing contraband from their vehicle, when a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the passenger, Victory Nnoroum, jumped from the vehicle and Officer White gave chase and was able to apprehend him. After reaching speeds of 90 mph, Sheriff Hilton and Officer Sapp were able to box in the driver, Daniel Kim, to the side of the road, where he admitted his involvement with possessing contraband on state grounds. The officers stated that the contraband consisted of one crossbow and arrow, 100 feet of plastic cord, five bundles, which contained 9.4 ounces of marijuana, four phones, and one charger.

“It is essential that we continue to stand united with our law enforcement partners who assist us with combating contraband inside the walls of our facilities,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “Working together, we were able to stop this contraband from entering Calhoun State Prison.”

“It has been a pleasure to assist the Department of Corrections, GDC Office of Professional Standards and the facility in keeping contraband out of the hands of offenders,” said Sheriff Hilton.

Nnoroum and Kim were taken into custody by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office without incident.