Cairo Man Sentenced For Distributing Cocaine

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

ALBANY: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on June 28, 2018, Senior United States District Court Judge W. Louis Sands sentenced Terrance Williams, a/k/a Tank, age 42, of Cairo, Georgia, to 57 months’ imprisonment for Distribution of Cocaine.

In the fall of 2016, agents utilized a confidential informant who was able to make controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Mr. Williams. Three buys were made. On each occasion, the CI was directed by Mr. Williams to travel to Mr. Williams’ residence in Cairo, Georgia, for purposes of acquiring the crack cocaine from him. The suspected crack cocaine was submitted for laboratory analysis where it tested positive as cocaine base with weights of 3.95, 8.8 and 20.89 grams.

This case was investigated by the Bainbridge Department of Public Safety and the Cairo Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.