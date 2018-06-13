Browning Honored as June DAISY Recipient

Pictured: Addison’s aunt Ashleigh Webb and mother Lindsee Johnson, presented Hospice of South Georgia nurse Paula Browning with the June DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

SGMC Press Release:

South Georgia Medical Center named Paula Browning, with Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice House, as the June DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses honoree. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation, a program developed to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform everyday.

Browning was nominated by a patient’s relative who said: “After battling cancer for four years, my 7-year-old niece, Addison, was placed in hospice care. Mrs. Paula was her nurse. She showed Addison love and kindness and was her advocate for comfort. She knew Addison loved Icee’s and would bring them to her often. She ensured her pain was managed and always made herself available. She made Addison’s transition from here to heaven the best it could be. Mrs. Paula has a true heart for caring for others.”

Browning has been a hospice nurse for nine years.

Throughout the health system, SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge. DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, which is hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/DAISYaward.