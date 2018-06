ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves are expected to pick a pitcher in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft tonight.

In 7 of the last 10 drafts, the Braves have selected a pitcher in the first round. Five of Atlanta’s first round picks since 2007 has made it to the major league.

You can watch the draft tonight at 7 p.m. on the MLB Network.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/baseball/braves-recent-draft-history-heavy-pitching/fPVgUC6GqmqiTQSuhbUqoK/

