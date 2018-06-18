Blood Drive to be Held at Valdosta Mall

VALDOSTA – A blood drive will be held June 29 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Belk at the Valdosta Mall, 1700 Norman Drive.

Donors will receive a “sweet treat” and will be entered into a drawing to win a fragrance gift basket.

Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code “valmall”.

To make the process even quicker, donors can go online and complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of the appointment at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.