Analyst Says Georgia Will Finish Regular Season Undefeated

ESPN analyst, Phil Steele, says the Georgia Bulldogs will finish the regular season 12-0 and will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.

The Bulldogs had one of the best seasons last year than they’ve had in a long time; almost winning the College Football Playoff National Championship. But who says they can’t get back there again?

Steele, ESPN analyst, says they can. Georgia will face a tough schedule though. They’ll be facing LSU for the first time since 2013, Florida, Missouri and South Carolina just to name a few.

He also has a show called “Phil Steele College Football Preview” and has ranked the Dawgs in the Top 5 of many categories including “Top Offensive Lines” and “Top QB Units.”

Georgia will start out the regular season on September 1st against Austin Peay.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/college/college-football-analysts-phil-steele-predicts-georgia-will/JVVNYVUy3qw1aEytkUAyiO/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun