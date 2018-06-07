AJC’s Top Programs Of Each Classification

Atlanta – The Atlanta Journal Constitution finished their standings in each classification for the 2017-2018 Director’s Cup.

In 7A, Lambert, Milton, South Forsyth, Walton and North Gwinnett were your top 5. Alpharetta, Allatoona, John’s Creek, Harrison and Pope came out in the top 5 in 6A.

Per AJC, “The Directors Cup competition awards points to each school based on its performances in the playoffs and state meets for the GHSA’s 25 sports. Each school’s eight highest-scoring sports for each gender are counted in the standings.”

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/high-school/high-school-sports/2ckNmsYnil5Bc53dgcZ1YP/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun