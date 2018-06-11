AJC’s 2017-2018 Athletes of The Year

The Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC) released their 2017-2018 athletes of the year for each sports.

In baseball, Anthony Seigler from Cartersville High School was the Athlete of The Year. Landers Nolley from Hughes High School was the AOY in boy’s basketball; Olivia Nelson-Odada from Winder-Barrow High School was named AOY.

In cheerleading, Reagan Dover from South Forsyth was AOY. Sam Bowers from Milton High was named AOY in boy’s cross-country. The AOY in girl’s cross-country was Elizabeth Funderburk from Colquitt County.

The football AOY is none other than Georgia commit, Adam Anderson from Rome High School.

Ben Carr from Columbus was named boy’s golf AOY while Jenny Bae from Collins Hill was named the girl’s golf AOY.

In gymnastics, Savannah Schoenherr from North Oconee was named AOY.

For boy’s lacrosse, Gerard Kane from Lambert High School is AOY and girl’s lacrosse is Bailey Hawkins from Cambridge.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/blog/high-school-sports/high-school-athletes-the-year-for-2017-2018/lwcqpfYMlQVon83K814YQI/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun