A Woman Who Never Washed Off Her Mascara Wound Up With Permanent Black Lumps in Her Eyes

If you ever go to sleep without washing off your makeup . . . well, after you hear THIS, you’ll never do that again.

There’s a 50-year-old woman named Theresa Lynch in Sydney, Australia who never washed off her mascara before she went to bed. And she did that for 25 years . . . before she started having some serious pain in her eyes.

When she went to the doctor, they found that the mascara buildup had created a bunch of permanent BLACK LUMPS embedded in her eyelids.

She needed surgery to have the lumps removed . . . but even though they’re gone now, she wound up with scarring on both her eyelids and her corneas that’s never going to go away.

And if the doctors hadn’t treated it when they did, Theresa eventually would’ve gone blind.

So, obviously, Theresa says she REALLY regrets never washing off her makeup. Quote, “I’d fallen into a bad habit. I should never have let it get this far.”

