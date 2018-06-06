A Teen with Cerebral Palsy Surprised Her Family by Walking Across the Stage at Graduation

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

There’s a 19-year-old woman outside Akron, Ohio named Lexi Wright who has cerebral palsy and she just graduated from high school.

At her graduation last Wednesday, she walked across the stage to get her diploma.

She got up out of her wheelchair and used a walker to steady herself. There’s a photo of her with a big smile on her face while she’s getting her diploma

The crowd went nuts and gave her a standing ovation. The best part is her parents had no idea she was planning to do it.

Her doctors had always said she wouldn’t be able to walk and her family had never seen her walk before. She secretly practiced at school all year just to surprise them. When it happened, they got pretty emotional.

Her mom says the reaction from the crowd “melted [her] heart.” But she couldn’t even cheer for Lexi, because she was bawling so hard.

(Record-Courier / Fox News)