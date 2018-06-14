A Guy Is Mowing Lawns for Single Moms and Veterans in All 50 States

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

A couple of years ago, a man from Huntsville, Alabama named Rodney Smith saw someone struggling to mow his lawn so he got out of his car to help him. That moment inspired Rodney to do something.

In 2016, he started a nonprofit called “Raising Men Lawn Care” that goes to homes of single moms, veterans, and older people, and mows their lawns for free. It’s all about getting kids to volunteer, especially boys, but girls too.

He’s taking his mission on the road this summer by personally mowing at least one person’s lawn in all 50 states.

If he sounds familiar, it’s because he did it last year too, hitting all 50 states in 39 days. He even flew to Hawaii and Alaska and coordinated the whole thing on social media.

He’s already about halfway through his trip this year. He started in Wisconsin, and was in Tennessee yesterday.

To get more kids involved, he also started something called the “50 Yard Challenge,” where kids commit to mowing 50 yards in their own community for free this summer.

At least 137 kids have already signed up, and he’s getting more and more every day. If you want to help out or donate, just go to his website, WeAreRaisingMen.com.

(CBS News)