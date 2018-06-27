66-year-old Arrested in Coffee County Drug Bust

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit made an arrest at a residence Friday afternoon after detectives found cocaine and other illegal narcotics at a man’s home.

Officials arrested 66-year-old Columbus Drummond, who allegedly was dealing drugs out of his Sessoms Avenue home.

Authorities say Drummond was located at his residence on Friday afternoon but denied he lived there. Officials say they made contact with the owner of the home who later confirmed Drummond did live there, and gave authorities permission to search the premises.

Officials say they discovered a large quantity of crack cocaine during the search, along with several other controlled prescription medications.

Drummond is charged with trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Drummond is incarcerated at the Coffee County Jail, where he is also being held for a parole violation.

(WCTV)