2026 World Cup Most Likely Will Be Held In Atlanta
Atlanta – The 2026 FIFA World Cup will most likely be in Atlanta.
The committee voted on North America and is still choosing between AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas or Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta could also host some earlier-round matchups before the World Cup.
The FIFA committee made a one-day trip to Atlanta in April and was very impressed with the venue.
