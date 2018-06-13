2026 World Cup Most Likely Will Be Held In Atlanta

Atlanta – The 2026 FIFA World Cup will most likely be in Atlanta.

The committee voted on North America and is still choosing between AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas or Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta could also host some earlier-round matchups before the World Cup.

The FIFA committee made a one-day trip to Atlanta in April and was very impressed with the venue.

