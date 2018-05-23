Yard Sale to Benefit Valdosta City Schools Ghana Exchange Program

VALDOSTA – The Ghana Exchange Giant Yard Sale will take place May 26 at Valdosta High School.

Vendors can set up a 10 x 10 booth to sell good by reserving a spot for $12. Business based vendors not selling a product can rent a booth for $10. There is a $5 cleanup fee that will be returned if rental area is cleaned.

A discount of $2 is applied at check-in if you bring a donation of 5 pairs of any type of shoes (sandals, baseball cleats, high heels, house slippers, tennis shoes, etc.) in a slightly worn condition.

The yard sale will take place from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and set up will be from 6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

All funds to benefit the Valdosta City Schools Ghana Exchange Program.

If it rains, the yard sale will be rescheduled.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Mr. Grier at Newbern Middle School at 229-333-8566 ext. 3356 or Dencie Cobb 229-333-8566 ext.3327