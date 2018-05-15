Wiregrass Tech Partners with Coffee High to Offer Mechatronics

(L-R): Coffee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Morris Leis, Wiregrass Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Brandy Wilkes, Wiregrass High School Services Amanda Hayes, and Coffee County Schools CTAE Director Brad Riner

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Douglas, GA — Starting in August, high school students at Coffee High School will have an opportunity to take Mechatronics through Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Dual Enrollment program. Wiregrass’ Mechatronics program is a both a pre-engineering program for those who may want to explore a career in engineering as well as pre-industrial systems technology program for continuing at Wiregrass Tech. Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field off science that includes a combination of mechanical engineering, electronics, computer engineering, telecommunications engineering, systems engineering, and control engineering. Wiregrass Dual Enrollment students will very quickly start working with pneumatics, and robotics. Students in the Dual Enrollment program can complete 75% of the Industrial Systems Technology program while still enrolled in high school.

Mechatronics graduates can go to work in almost any organization that focuses on high tech manufacturing. Graduates who have mastered the mechatronics/industrial systems technologies competencies command high salaries upon employment.

Parents and high school students who are interested can talk with their high school counselor to sign up or contact Amanda Hayes, Wiregrass High School Services Coordinator, at (229) 468-2027 or by email at amanda.hayes@wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass saved parents whose students attend Coffee County Schools over $850,000 on tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 school–year. Dual Enrollment is at no cost to the students and books are included. This school-year almost 500 Coffee County School students have earned 3,998 college credits. The college credits do not count against the HOPE Grant Scholarship. For information about Wiregrass visit www.wiregrass.edu.