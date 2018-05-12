Wiregrass Tech Named National Model of Excellence

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA:— The SkillsUSA chapter at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was recently named among the top 24 SkillsUSA chapters nationally as a “Model of Excellence” recipient. This national program recognizes the exceptional integration and application of personal, workplace and technical skills in SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is one of the highest awards bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

“The Models of Excellence program represents the very best in chapter achievement and community involvement,” said Timothy W. Lawrence, executive director of SkillsUSA. “The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College chapter defines excellence across the board, serving as a model for other chapters to emulate in strengthening their local programs. These students represent our future workforce and reflect the future of their communities. What a tremendous honor that validates this outstanding SkillsUSA program.”

The 24 Models of Excellence chapters will participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., June 25-29. Activities include finalist interviews, an awards dinner at the Kentucky Derby Museum, and recognition at an awards ceremony in front of more than 12,000 students, instructors and business leaders. The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College chapter will also receive a grant of up to $4,000 from program sponsor Lowe’s Companies Inc.

“This is the fourth year Lowe’s has supported this program, and we are honored to be part of it,” said Troy J. Dally, Lowe’s senior vice president, general merchandising manager, seasonal and services. “These students possess the skills that every employer seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving. Their SkillsUSA instructors take the education of these students to the next level by elevating it from classroom instruction to successful application.”

The Models of Excellence program promotes the intentional learning of personal, workplace and technical skills outlined in the SkillsUSA Framework for student development. Specific characteristics defined within each skill area help ensure tangible benchmarks for student achievement and chapter programming. Achievement is measured by the effectiveness of student efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities. The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.

“Wiregrass is honored to have the college’s SkillsUSA chapter named one of the 24 best chapters in the nation,” added Wiregrass Tech President Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “The chapter has worked diligently this past year with many community service projects in addition to their Skills competition area. The college is excited to have 14 students who earned Gold in the state competition and who will represent our college at nationals in June.”

For more information, or to schedule an interview with a chapter member or the chapter advisor, please contact Kelley Wetherington, Wiregrass Campus Life Coordinator, at (229) 333-2100 ext. 1237 or by emailKelley.wetherington@wiregrass.edu. For more information about programs Wiregrass Tech has to offer visit www.wiregrass.edu. The college will host a Free Application Day for Fall Semester enrollment on Thursday, June 21. Those applying in person on any of Wiregrass’ four campuses will have their application fee waived on Free Application Day. Fall Semester classes start August 15.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. This nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. Founded in 1965 and endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the association serves more than 360,000 member students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. SkillsUSA programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Local, state and national championships, designed and judged by industry, set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide needed recognition to its students. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials. For more information, go to: www.SkillsUSA.org.

About Lowe’s in the Community

Lowe’s, a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company, has a 60-year legacy of supporting the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. In the past decade, Lowe’s and the Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation together have contributed more than $300 million to these efforts, and for more than two decades Lowe’s Heroes volunteers have donated their time to make our communities better places to live. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.