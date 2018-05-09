Wiregrass Programs Recognized for Meeting Industry Standards

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Survey questions measure how well viewers like a particular TV program, carpenters use a measuring tape to get the perfect size wood for their project, and doctors use scales and predetermined guidelines to know if their patient is healthy. So, how would you measure to see if your education is above the standard? That’s a question that Wiregrass Georgia Technical College asked and then began the process of seeking accreditation for eight programs over the past three-years. “I am extremely proud of this accomplishment that almost every part of our college was involved in,” shared Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass President. “Having the program accreditations gives validity to what we do in providing the 11 counties we serve with an educated workforce and making South Georgia economically strong.”

The programs that have been nationally accredited and recognized for meeting and exceeding industry standards include: Pharmacy Technology (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists), Associate Degree in Nursing (Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing – ACEN), Radiologic Technology (Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology-JCERT), Medical Assisting (Medical Assisting Education Review Board – MAERB), Paramedicine Associate Degree (Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs -CAAHEP), Emergency Medical Services Professions, (Committee on Accreditation of Education Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions- CoaEMSP), Automotive Fundamentals Diploma and the Automotive Technology Diploma (Accredited at the MASTER level by the National Automotive Technician’s Education Foundation -NATEF) and, the Dual Enrollment/Concurrent Enrollment Program (National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships -NACEP).

What these accreditations mean, for both students and employers hiring graduates, is that Wiregrass has met and in some cases exceeded industry standards in providing a rigorous curriculum and training. Wiregrass works closely with industry partners to make sure what is being taught in the classroom mirrors what is happening in the real world. Wiregrass ensures that the technology and equipment used for student training gives Wiregrass graduates an extra edge when applying for high-demand jobs.

The accomplishment of acquiring eight national accreditations within a 3-year span was possible thanks to a dedicated team of faculty, deans, administrators, and student service staff led by the Institutional Effectiveness Department and Dr. Bonnie Kelly, Executive Director. “The dynamic and intricate workings of a team are evident in each of the programmatic accreditation projects we have undertaken over the past three years,” added Dr. Kelly. “What should have taken years to accomplish in some cases has taken just a matter of months, which exemplifies the dedication and energy the college employees have.”

The most recent national accreditation from NACEP for Wiregrass Tech’s Dual Enrollment program was also recognized as being the first of its kind in Georgia among all colleges and universities. To learn more about the accredited programs and more, visit wiregrass.edu.