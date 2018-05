Press Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats will play the Lowndes Vikings on May 18 in a Spring scrimmage. The game will start at 8 PM and admission will be $5 for everyone. All seats will be general admission. Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase at Valdosta High, Newbern Middle, Valdosta Middle, and VECA on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday . The Wildcat Ticket Office will sell tickets on the following days and times: Wednesday, May 16 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM; Thursday, May 17 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM; and Friday, May 18 from 8:00 AM -12:00 PM. For more information call the Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049.