Wild Adventures Welcomes Frankie Ballard and Canaan Smith

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will host country music artists Frankie Ballard and Canaan Smith as part of the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series on Saturday, May 5.

“It’s always a lot of fun when we have two artists take the stage for a concert, but to have two musicians of this caliber is just amazing. It’s going to be an incredible show,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

Frankie Ballard is best known for the hit songs “Sunshine & Whiskey,” “It All Started With a Beer,” “Young & Crazy,” and his breakthrough number one hit “Helluva Life.” Ballard has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry and played packed arena openings for Kenny Chesney and major tours with Taylor Swift and longtime idol Bob Seger.

Canaan Smith’s hit single, “Love You Like That,” is a fan favorite number one hit and one of the best-selling singles of 2015, followed closely by his popular party anthem “Hole in A Bottle.” Smith has toured extensively with Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line.

Every performance in the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series is included with park admission or a 2018 Season Pass.

Open select days March through December, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. and is home to South Georgia’s largest ride collection, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s biggest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year.

