Wild Adventures Theme Park Partners with McDonald’s to Include Child’s Ticket with Every Happy Meal

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. announced a partnership between Middle and South Georgia McDonald’s franchises to include a child’s ticket to the theme park with every Happy Meal sold in the month of May. The promotion will connect more than 180 McDonald’s restaurants with the attraction owned and operated by Herschend Family Entertainment.

“Like Wild Adventures, families visit McDonald’s to share moments and create lasting memories. Together, we’re committed to delivering family-focused experiences this summer,” said Abdul Ziaee, McDonald’s Owner and Operator. “As we continue to raise the bar for our customers, we’re excited to add to the fun of the Happy Meal experience – inspiring more family time together by packing an entire day of fun and adventure into each Happy Meal.”

The offer begins May 8, 2018 at participating McDonald’s restaurants. During the promotion, a voucher will come with every Happy Meal. Parents will be able to redeem the voucher at Wild Adventures for a $44 ticket for children ages 9 and under. The ticket is eligible for use through July 31, 2018 with a paid adult admission.

“At Wild Adventures, our mission is to make memories worth repeating,” said Patrick Pearson, Wild Adventures Marketing Director. “I can’t think of a better way to kick start those memories than beginning with a McDonald’s Happy Meal, which has created joyful family moments for decades.”

Open select days March through December, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to the South’s largest ride collection, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s biggest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.