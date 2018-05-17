Wild Adventures Introduces Hometown Days

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. has announced the addition of Hometown Days on select Sundays this summer.

“Hometown Days are our way of saying ‘Thanks’ to the communities that support us every year,” said Patrick Pearson, marketing director. “During these special Sundays, residents will be able to visit and save as we celebrate their hometowns.”

The first of the 2018 Hometown Days is May 20 when Albany residents will save $10 off the purchase of a general admission ticket, $15 off a new season pass or $25 off a season pass renewal with proof of residency (driver’s license, utility bill, etc.).

Other neighboring communities will also be highlighted as Wild Adventures Hometown Days continue through August 5.

Wild Adventures will also “set up shop” in each community the Wednesday before their scheduled Hometown Day to offer special discounts on tickets, reserved concert seats and season passes.

For pop-up shop locations and times and more information about Wild Adventures Hometown Days, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Hometown Days Schedule

May 20 Albany, Ga.

June 3 Thomasville, Ga.

June 10 Hahira, Ga.

June 17 Lakeland, Ga.

June 24 Madison, Fla.

July 8 Valdosta, Ga.

July 15 Lake City, Fla.

July 22 Moultrie, Ga.

July 29 Tifton, Ga.

August 5 Lake Park, Ga.

August 12 Adel, Ga.

August 19 Nashville, Ga.

August 26 Quitman, Ga.

Open select days March through December, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Intersate 75 and is home to the South’s largest ride collection, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s biggest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.