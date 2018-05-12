Wild Adventures Celebrates Mothers

VALDOSTA – This Sunday, Wild Adventures will be celebrating Mother’s Day by giving pink carnations to the first 500 mothers in the park and all mothers will get a free buffet.

The buffet will feature pot roast, smoked chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, dinner rolls, mac & cheese, hot dogs, assorted soft drinks and ice cream.

Families visiting the park on Mother’s Day can also visit Wild Adventures’ new mothers in the wallaby exhibit.

Both female wallabies have babies in their pouches, one of which is a rare albino.

“We noticed the babies peeking out of the pouch about a month ago,” said Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager Adam Floyd. “With Mother’s Day, it is special to us to know that we have these two baby wallabies here to share with our guests.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wildadventures.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief