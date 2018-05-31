W.G. Nunn Elementary Receives Delta Kappa Gamma Literacy Grant

Picture Caption: Delta Kappa Gamma advisor, Mrs. Jan Hattermann (left) presents Literacy Grant award to W.G. Nunn media specialist, Crystal Vicente (R).

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

W.G. Nunn recently received a $100.00 check earmarked for the school’s media center from the Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Delta Kappa Gamma is an educational society comprised of local area active and retired educators. Outreach programs for the group include the Child Advocacy Center and grants, awards and scholarships for local area students and teachers.