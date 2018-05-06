W.G. Nunn Announces Science Fair Winners

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

W.G. Nunn Elementary recently held the annual Science Fair. Winners from this event will compete with Science Fair winners from the other Valdosta City Schools at the annual VCS STEAM Day.

W.G. Nunn winners shown from left are Janiya White, 3rd Place, Jada Green, 2nd Place, Malcolm Thomas, Honorable Mention, and Zonique Scott, 1st Place. Judges were (from left) Aneesha Johnson from DuPont, Jamie Byrd and Sarah Bessenger, both from VSU.