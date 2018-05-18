VSU’s Han Chen Recognized for Excellence in Scholarly Research And Review

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Dr. Han Chen, associate professor of kinesiology and physical education at Valdosta State University, recently received two awards at the 2018 SHAPE (Society of Health and Physical Educators) America National Convention and Expo in Nashville, Tennessee.

SHAPE America awarded Chen the “Measurement in Physical Education and Exercise Science” Reviewer of the Year title for reviewing the most scholarly articles for the journal from September 2016 to September 2017. The award also represents the quality of Chen’s review work.

The International Chinese Society for Physical Activities and Health presented Chen the Award of Excellent Research of Early Career for his extensive research and numerous publications on various health issues, including exercise psychology and childhood obesity.

“I feel very excited about both awards,” he said. “I feel like all the time and effort that I’ve spent conducting research and presenting what I found is being rewarded.”

Chen was also elected to serve on the executive council of the International Chinese Society for Physical Activities and Health as secretary for the 2018-2019 term. He will, among other things, coordinate meetings and produce newsletters for the organization. He will also focus on increasing communication and cooperation between kinesiology and physical education scholars from both the United States and China.

Chen holds a Bachelor of Education in coaching and a Master of Education in pedagogy from Shanghai University of Sport in China as well as a Doctor of Philosophy in kinesiology from West Virginia University. Before joining VSU in 2013, he taught at North Carolina State University, West Virginia University, and Shanghai Normal University.

His research interests are behavioral aspects of physical activity; exercise psychology; psychosocial variables and physical activity; and strategies and intervention in improving physical activity and health-related fitness. He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and presented at more than a dozen professional conferences across the United States and in China. He serves as a reviewer for six professional journals and is an editorial board member of the Journal of Teaching, Research, and Media in Kinesiology.

He is a member of VSU’s Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education’s Undergraduate Teacher Certification Program Committee and Graduate Program Committee. He is a member of VSU’s Academic Honors and Scholarships Committee and Faculty Senate as well as the Scholarship and Honors Committee for VSU’s James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services. His professional memberships include the International Chinese Society for Physical Activities and Health; American College of Sports Medicine; Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance; and SHAPE America.

SHAPE America is the nation’s largest membership organization of health and physical education professionals. It provides programs and resources to support health and physical educators at every level and works to make a positive impact on school health and physical education through state and national advocacy efforts.

The International Chinese Society for Physical Activities and Health is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to facilitate professional growth and development, promote healthy and active lifestyles, and strengthen research and education in international communities.

