VSU Softball Player Named All-South Region POY

VALDOSTA – Taylor Hartenbach and Jessica Mohl earned Division-2 honors this week and Mohl was named D2CCA All-South Region Player Of the Year.

Mohl led this GSC this season in runs scored, hits, doubles and triples along with being in the top 5 in the league in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, RBI’s and stolen bases.

Per VSU, “As a First Team selection, Mohl will be placed on the ballot for D2CCA All-American. The 2018 All-American honorees will be announced in the days to come.”

More Info: https://www.vstateblazers.com/news/2018/5/14/softball-jessica-mohl-named-d2cca-all-south-region-player-of-the-year.aspx

