VSU Offers Tech-Driven Summer Camps

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Continuing Education has once again partnered with Black Rocket Productions LLC to help area children between the ages of 8 and 14 launch their creativity this summer.

The half-day project-based technology camp series kicks off June 4-8 with “ROBLOX Makers-Coders-Entrepreneurs!” and “Minecraft Modders.” The fun will continue with “Make Your First Video Game” and “Video Game Animation” June 11-15; “Code Your Own Adventure! Interactive Storytelling” and “App IO: Make Your First Multiplayer App!” June 18-22; “Minecraft Designers” and “Make Your First 3D Video Game” June 25-29; “Advanced 3D Video Game Unity” and “Python Programmers: Make Your Own Multiplayer Game!” July 9-13; and “Minecraft Animators” and “Virtual Reality” July 23-27.

All Black Rocket summer camps are designed to foster creativity, collaboration, digital citizenship, and critical thinking while introducing campers to mobile coding, three-dimensional design and games, classic video games, digital arts, and much more.

Black Rocket has more than a decade of experience designing programs in the science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields.

In 2015, VSU became the first location to begin offering Black Rocket summer camps in Georgia, shared Suzanne Ewing, program coordinator with VSU’s Regional Center for Continuing Education.

The Black Rocket Productions LLC partnership is a welcome addition to Camp Discovery, a collection of more than 50 summer day camp opportunities offered by VSU Continuing Education.

All Camp Discovery programs are age-appropriate, designed to be fun for participating boys and girls, and opportunities to improve academic, artistic, and/or physical skills. Enrollment is limited to 20 students per camp, unless otherwise noted in the description, to assure good student and teacher interaction. Most of the camps are held from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Regional Center for Continuing Education, located at 903 N. Patterson St. Some camps, such as those involving horses, are held offsite.

VSU Continuing Education’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons.

Please visit www.valdosta.edu/ce to view descriptions for all Camp Discovery summer camps.

Please contact Suzanne Ewing, program coordinator, at (229) 245-6484 or sewing@valdosta.edu to learn more.