VSU Hosts Blazin’ Brigade Drumline Camp June 22-24

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will offer three days of nonstop drumline and front ensemble instruction during Blazin’ Brigade Drumline Camp June 22-24.

Blazin’ Brigade Drumline Camp is open to South Georgia and North Florida high school students who are interested in developing the mental and physical aspects of percussion performance while focusing on the fundamentals of technique, reading, and musicianship. Blazin’ Brigade students from VSU will also be in attendance.

Registration is $100 for resident campers and includes two nights in an on-campus residence hall and six meals — dinner on Friday; breakfast, lunch, and diner on Saturday; and breakfast and lunch on Sunday. Registration is free for commuters; however, an optional meal ticket for six meals can be purchased for $46.50.

All Blazin’ Brigade Drumline Camp attendees should bring their own drums, harnesses, instrument stands, mallets, and sticks, as appropriate. VSU will provide music stands.

Campers will have an opportunity to learn from the following:

Dr. Ryan M. Smith, assistant professor of percussion and percussion coordinator for the Blazin’ Brigade at VSU;

Aaron Savage, percussion instructor for the Blazin’ Brigade at VSU;

Dr. John M. Cypert, percussion supervisor and arranger for the Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps;

Travis W. Downs, Yamaha percussion artist;

Sean Womack, co-founder of DoubleStop Percussion in Birmingham, Alabama, and front ensemble instructor for the Phantom Regiment; and

David Nelson, percussion caption supervisor for the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps and Conn-Selmer artist.

Please visit http://camp.blazinbrigade.org or contact Dr. Benjamin Harper, director of athletic bands at VSU, at 229-249-4965 or bgharper@valdosta.edu to learn more.

The deadline to register is Friday, June 15.

On the Web:

http://camp.blazinbrigade.org