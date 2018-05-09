VSU Announces Volleyball Camp Schedules

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s volleyball head coach Kaleigh Zoucha has announced the summer volleyball camp schedules.

VSU will have seven different camps starting May 20th all the way through July. They will have two college prospect camps for grades 10 and up.

There will also be a Little Blazer Volleyball Camp for Kindergarten-5th grade, position camp and individuals camp for 5th-12th grade and the high school team camp for 8th-12th grade.

Registration is already open for all camps.

More Info: https://www.vstateblazers.com/news/2018/5/9/womens-volleyball-head-coach-kaleigh-zoucha-announces-volleyball-camp-schedule.aspx

