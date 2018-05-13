Viking Season Tickets On Sale
Press Release:
Lowndes Viking season ticket sales for the 2018 season are now underway. Renewal letters have been mailed out and the ticket office will open on Monday May 14. There will be 8 home contests in the 2018 football season beginning with a pre-season game against Bainbridge on August 10. Reserved seat season ticket packages are $60 for the 8 regular season contests.
Current season ticket holders have until Thursday June 14 to renew their same seats. After this day there will be one day for current season ticket holders and Touchdown Club members to upgrade before all remaining seats go on sale to the general public.
You may renew you season tickets via mail by returning the order form you received or you may renew in person by visiting the ticket office. The ticket office is located in the main building of the Board of Education on Norman Drive. The ticket office has moved and is now located in the east end of the main building next to Norman Drive. This is a new entrance.
Current ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM and Friday 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
For Lowndes High students season passes will be available later in the summer. Changes are under consideration for the middle school section. It is possible that the middle school student section will be reduced or eliminated completely. A final decision will be made in coming weeks.
Also your Vikings are currently conducting spring practice. Spring practice will conclude on May 18 when the Vikings host Valdosta in a spring game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at Martin Stadium. All tickets for this game are general admission and $5 each. Tickets for this game will be on sale the week of May 14 in the ticket office and will be on sale at gate the night of the game. Both sides of the stadium will be open for this game and all tickets are $5 – general admission.
Lowndes athletic ticket office hours are as follows —
Ticket Office Schedule
May 14, 2018 – June 1, 2018
Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30 PM
Friday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
(Closed May 28 – Memorial Day)
June 4, 2018 – June 7, 2018
Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30PM
Closed Friday
June 11, 2018 – June 14, 2018
Monday – Thursday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Closed Friday
June 18, 2018 (Monday) – 7:00 AM – 4:30PM – Season ticket holders and TD Club members upgrade and additional purchases
June 19 (Tuesday) – 7:00 AM – 4:30PM General Public
June 20, 2018 – June 28, 2018
Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30PM
Closed Fridays
July 2 – July 6, 2018 – Closed
July 9, 2018 —–
Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30 PM
Friday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
2018 Football Schedule
|Friday, August 10, 2018
|Bainbridge – PreSeason
|Home
|8:00 PM
|Friday, August 17, 2018
|Riverdale
|Home
|8:00 PM
|Friday, August 24, 2018
|Chamblee (Military Appreciation)
|Home
|8:00 PM
|Friday, August 31, 2018
|@Parkview
|Away
|7:30 PM
|Friday, September 07, 2018
|East Coweta (8th Grade Band)
|Home
|8:00 PM
|Friday, September 14, 2018
|Lincoln Tallahassee (HC)
|Home
|8:00 PM
|Friday, September 21, 2018
|@Valdosta
|Away
|8:00 PM
|Friday, September 28, 2018
|Ware County (Senior Nt.)
|Home
|8:00 PM
|Friday, October 05, 2018
|OPEN
|Friday, October 12, 2018
|Tift*
|Home
|8:00 PM
|Friday, October 19, 2018
|Camden*
|Home
|8:00 PM
|Friday, October 26, 2018
|@Colquitt*
|Away
|7:30 PM
|Friday, November 02, 2018
|OPEN
* – Region Game