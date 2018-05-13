Viking Season Tickets On Sale

Press Release:

Lowndes Viking season ticket sales for the 2018 season are now underway. Renewal letters have been mailed out and the ticket office will open on Monday May 14. There will be 8 home contests in the 2018 football season beginning with a pre-season game against Bainbridge on August 10. Reserved seat season ticket packages are $60 for the 8 regular season contests.

Current season ticket holders have until Thursday June 14 to renew their same seats. After this day there will be one day for current season ticket holders and Touchdown Club members to upgrade before all remaining seats go on sale to the general public.

You may renew you season tickets via mail by returning the order form you received or you may renew in person by visiting the ticket office. The ticket office is located in the main building of the Board of Education on Norman Drive. The ticket office has moved and is now located in the east end of the main building next to Norman Drive. This is a new entrance.

Current ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM and Friday 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

For Lowndes High students season passes will be available later in the summer. Changes are under consideration for the middle school section. It is possible that the middle school student section will be reduced or eliminated completely. A final decision will be made in coming weeks.

Also your Vikings are currently conducting spring practice. Spring practice will conclude on May 18 when the Vikings host Valdosta in a spring game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at Martin Stadium. All tickets for this game are general admission and $5 each. Tickets for this game will be on sale the week of May 14 in the ticket office and will be on sale at gate the night of the game. Both sides of the stadium will be open for this game and all tickets are $5 – general admission.

Lowndes athletic ticket office hours are as follows —

Ticket Office Schedule

May 14, 2018 – June 1, 2018

Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30 PM

Friday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

(Closed May 28 – Memorial Day)

June 4, 2018 – June 7, 2018

Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30PM

Closed Friday

June 11, 2018 – June 14, 2018

Monday – Thursday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Closed Friday

June 18, 2018 (Monday) – 7:00 AM – 4:30PM – Season ticket holders and TD Club members upgrade and additional purchases

June 19 (Tuesday) – 7:00 AM – 4:30PM General Public

June 20, 2018 – June 28, 2018

Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30PM

Closed Fridays

July 2 – July 6, 2018 – Closed

July 9, 2018 —–

Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30 PM

Friday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

2018 Football Schedule

Friday, August 10, 2018 Bainbridge – PreSeason Home 8:00 PM Friday, August 17, 2018 Riverdale Home 8:00 PM Friday, August 24, 2018 Chamblee (Military Appreciation) Home 8:00 PM Friday, August 31, 2018 @Parkview Away 7:30 PM Friday, September 07, 2018 East Coweta (8th Grade Band) Home 8:00 PM Friday, September 14, 2018 Lincoln Tallahassee (HC) Home 8:00 PM Friday, September 21, 2018 @Valdosta Away 8:00 PM Friday, September 28, 2018 Ware County (Senior Nt.) Home 8:00 PM Friday, October 05, 2018 OPEN Friday, October 12, 2018 Tift* Home 8:00 PM Friday, October 19, 2018 Camden* Home 8:00 PM Friday, October 26, 2018 @Colquitt* Away 7:30 PM Friday, November 02, 2018 OPEN

* – Region Game