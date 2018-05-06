VHS to Offer Summer School for Local Students

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Applications for summer school courses may be downloaded from the VCS or VHS websites. Registration will be held on Friday, June 1, from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Valdosta High School on Forrest Street.

To register, students need a transcript or report card indicating the courses that are failed, the home school’s code, the completed registration form and $300 cash per credit course or $150 per ½ credit course. (Students on block scheduling will have to take the entire course for 1 credit = $300 for the credit.) No checks or credit cards will be accepted, cash only.

Attendance in summer classes is required and there will be no makeup days. Students who miss days may fail. All courses which require a Georgia Milestone’s test which will be administered on June 27 or 28 at 8 am depending on the EOC required.

Summer school will consist of two sessions. Each session will last ten days. The first session will begin on Monday, June 4, and end on Friday, June 15. The second session will begin on Monday, June 18, and end on Friday, June 29.

Summer school will be housed on the campus of Valdosta High School on Forrest Street.

The dates and times for each session are as follows:

1st Session: June 4 – June 15, 2018, 7:30 am–3:00 pm

2nd Session: June 18 – June 29, 2018, 7:30 am–3:00 pm

The curriculum will be an online curriculum using A Plus and Odyssey Ware that is aligned with the state standards and a certified teacher will facilitate the learning. The cafeteria will serve lunch daily.

Summer School courses are on a first-come, first-served basis. For further questions call or email Brian Law, School Counselor/Summer Coordinator at (229) 671-6095, Ext. 4004 or blaw@gocats.org.