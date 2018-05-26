VHS Senior Wins Car

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Senior Jalen Harrell won a 2012 Fiat 500 at the VHS graduation practice Thursday afternoon.

VHS Principal Dr. Janice Richardson purchased the car using money she donated along with money from community sponsors.

Seniors who were eligible for the car were selected based on attendance, behavior and grades. All their names were placed into a box and Richardson randomly selected the lucky winner at Thursday’s practice.

“I am very surprised right now,” Harrell said after winning the car. “I am thankful for the opportunity and want to thank Valdosta High School for everything they’ve done for me.”

After graduation, Harrell is headed to the University of West Georgia on a football scholarship.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief