Valdosta City Schools:

The Jazz Dinner Concert featuring the VHS Jazz Ensemble will be held on Saturday, May 5 in the VHS Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. The concert begins at 6:00 pm. $10.00 for general admission.

For tickets, call (229) 333-8547 or stop by Valdosta High School.