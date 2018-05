VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School will have a V-Town Volleyball Kids Camp this summer.

The volleyball camp will be June 4th-6th for kids who are a rising 5th grader to 8th grader. It will be from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The camp will cost $50 per camper.

It will teach kids basic volleyball techniques, passing, setting, serving and hitting.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun