Valdosta To Take On River Ridge

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High baseball advanced to the third round of the 2018 GHSA State Tournament to play River Ridge.

Valdosta comes into the third round on a 5-game win streak. Valdosta’s bats have been red hot during this playoff run; hitting multiple home runs and scoring double-digit runs in the last 3 games. The ‘Cats haven’t been as far as the third round of the playoffs since 2014.

River Ridge came into the playoffs as a 2-seed and a 25-5 record. They have swept the first two round against Northgate High School and Winder-Barrow High School. They would love nothing more than to sweep Valdosta and move onto the Final 4.

Valdosta travels to River Ridge on Thursday, May 10th. The first game will start at 4 PM and the second will start 30 minutes after the first game ends. The third game will be played on Friday in need-be.

Tune into Rock 106.9 as Monty Long will broadcast the games live.

