Valdosta to Play Lakeside Thursday

VALDOSTA – Valdosta advanced to the second round to play Lakeside High School this week after defeating Glynn Academy last week.

Valdosta comes in with a 3-game win streak and a 21-10 record. The ‘Cats have been swinging the bats in the last couple games, hitting multiple home runs and extra-base hits.

Lakeside comes in with a 15-12 record and a sweep in the first round over Tucker High School. Lakeside came into the playoffs as the 4th seed in region 3-6A.

The winner of this series will face either River Ridge High School or Winder-Barrow High School.

Valdosta will be hosting Lakeside Thursday, May 3rd, at 4 PM and the second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Tune into Rock 106.9 Thursday as Monty Long will call the games live.

