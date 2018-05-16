Valdosta Police Department to Hold Open Testing August 18

Valdosta Police Department:

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer. Testing is the first stage in the hiring process and will be held on August 18, 2018 at the City Hall Annex located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, GA. Bring $15 (testing fee) and state issued identification.

Visit www.cityofvaldosta.com for minimum qualifications and benefit information. VPD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.