Valdosta Police Arrest Two and Seize over 500 Grams of Marijuana

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

Yesterday, the Valdosta Police Narcotics Unit received information about a large quantity of marijuana being delivered to a residence in the 1100 block of Albert Street. Detectives followed up with the information and began an investigation into the residence. Through their investigation detectives were able to intercept a delivery of approximately 513.5 grams of high grade marijuana with a street value of $10,270. They arrested

Malachi Payne and Jasmine Anderson who both were arrested for three FELONY Drug Charges.

“This is another example of the Valdosta Police Department working with our community to keep our city safe and keep drugs off the streets. This is a perfect example of community policing”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

PERSON (S) INVOLVED

 Malachi Payne, African American Male, 27 years of age

 Jasmine Anderson, African American Female, 23 years:

-Both charged with FELONY-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, FELONY- Possession of Marijuana within 1000 feet of a Housing Authority, and FELONY- Possession of Marijuana within 1000 feet of a Park.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief