Valdosta Police Accepting Applications for Youth/Junior Citizen Police Academies

Valdosta Police Department:

The Valdosta Police Department will be hosting a Youth Citizens Police Academy (ages 11-13) at VPD July 9-13 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and a Junior Citizens Police Academy (ages 14-17) July 16-20 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Students will meet with officers, have an opportunity to go on ride-a-longs, watch a K-9 demonstration, take a tour of the crime lab, and participate in various other activities.

Some of the activities are situated in a classroom and other activities will be held outdoors. The junior class will take a tour of Valdosta State Prison.

All students will be fed breakfast and lunch each day. The week will end with a trip to Wild Adventures Theme Park.

There is no cost for this one week academy.

Contact Captain Kari Williams at kwilliams@valdostacity.com or Officers Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com for an application or pick up a copy at the VPD front desk. Applications are due by June 11.