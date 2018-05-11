Valdosta Police Accepting Applications for Youth/Junior Citizen Police Academies

| May 11, 2018 | 0 Comments

Valdosta Police Department:

The Valdosta Police Department will be hosting a Youth Citizens Police Academy (ages 11-13) at VPD July 9-13 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and a Junior Citizens Police Academy (ages 14-17) July 16-20 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Students will meet with officers, have an opportunity to go on ride-a-longs, watch a K-9 demonstration, take a tour of the crime lab, and participate in various other activities.

Some of the activities are situated in a classroom and other activities will be held outdoors. The junior class will take a tour of Valdosta State Prison.

All students will be fed breakfast and lunch each day. The week will end with a trip to Wild Adventures Theme Park.

There is no cost for this one week academy.

Contact Captain Kari Williams at kwilliams@valdostacity.com or Officers Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com for an application or pick up a copy at the VPD front desk. Applications are due by June 11.

 

Homicide Investigation on Jekyll Island
SBA Deadline to Apply for Working Capital Loans for 2017 Frost and Freeze in Georgia is June 13
Filed in: Local News, News
×

Post a Comment