Valdosta native, graduate hopes to open cancer resource center in honor of grandmother

Clayton State University Press Release:

When Ebony Fountain’s grandmother lost her battle with breast cancer and saw three aunts, all cancer survivors, struggle with the disease, she found her calling for her career.

“Seeing how cancer can take over a family if you don’t have the right resources is why I want to provide the right resources for families,” Fountain says.

Fountain, who will graduate this Saturday with a degree in healthcare management and a minor in psychology and business, looks to be an advocate for those with cancer and their families.

Fountain grew up in Valdosta, Georgia in a close-knit, supportive home. Her mother, grandmother, and aunts raised her and inspired her to be the woman she is today.

Spending her high school years, a part of the Upward Bound program gave her a chance to experience college life, tour different universities, and prepare for applying to school.

Clayton State’s small community atmosphere appealed to her and led her to move up to Atlanta to purse her education.

Since being at Clayton State, Fountain’s passion for helping others has flourished.

Serving as a resident assistant, Laker Orientation Leader, and volunteering with the student chapter of AmeriCorps Fountain has found that serving others is a rewarding experience.

Last fall, she earned the Stay Woke Tour Award through Campus Life’s Diversity and Leadership Conference, giving her an opportunity to develop a program to help individuals from diverse backgrounds resolve conflict properly. Fountain created a week-long retreat where participants became mediator-mentors and were trained in conflict resolution.

“Diversity has been my groundwork, and event planning is something that I actually enjoy,” says Fountain.

More than anything, her work as a member of Relay for Life, as well as interning at the American Cancer Society, has helped her realize her dream of becoming a community development manager.

Upon receiving her degree, Fountain plans to open her own cancer lodging and resource center for women and children equipped with a nutritionist and an event facility. And she also wants to earn a Master’s in Public Administration.

“Being involved helped me to find my niche and drew the best out of me,” Fountain says. “Clayton State helped me develop my skills to accomplish my dreams.”