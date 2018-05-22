Valdosta Middle School Teacher Appreciation Essay Contest Winner Announced
The teacher that motivated me and inspired me to take my education to a new level is Dr. Thomas. She is such an inspiration to me and all my fellow students. I appreciate her and how hard she has worked to better our education. Dr. Thomas is the most inspiring, encouraging, positive teacher I have had.
I thank you for being there and staying by my side. Dr. Thomas doesn’t “give up”. She doesn’t believe in that, no matter how bad the behavior can get. She makes me feel like the most intelligent person on earth or is she likes to call “The Worlds Greatest”. I remember one time I got out of control and she put me in a corner and that’s when I found out that I work better by myself. She is so unbelievable and phenomenal, that I feel so bad for all the behavior problems I have caused in the past.
Dr. Thomas is the spark that lit my education. A lot of people don’t say this, but I love and appreciate my teacher. I appreciate everything she has done for us. We went from learning with rulers, to playing with cards, to learning integers. Team five is really blessed to have a teacher like her. Dr. Thomas really makes sure that we respect ourselves and others, give our best in all that we do, so that we will be college and career ready. We will pursue our educational strength in heart, body and mind.