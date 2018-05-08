Valdosta Man Accused of Chasing Kids at Georgia Park

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2018

STATESBORO, Ga. (WCTV) — A Valdosta man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly chased children around a playground while he was completely naked.

Officers with the Statesboro Police Department responded to Fair Road Park around 8:00 p.m. on May 3 in reference to a naked man chasing kids in the playground area.

The police department says officers found the suspect sitting on the ground, completely naked. The father of the children being chased had been able to physically detain the suspect before law enforcement arrived.

23-year-old Jarred Woodruff, of Valdosta, was arrested and booked into the Bulloch County Jail.

Woodruff has been charged with four counts of attempted aggravated assault with intent to rape a child, four counts of attempted child molestation, four counts of attempted cruelty to children in the first degree, four counts of attempted kidnapping and one count of felony public indecency.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911. You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to “TIPSSPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES)

(WCTV)