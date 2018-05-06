Valdosta High School Announces Governor’s Honors Finalists

The Governor’s Honors Program is a four-week intensive study featuring undergraduate, graduate, and professional-level coursework as well as hands-on experience in one of twenty areas of study. Students will spend 27 hours per week in highly-advanced level classes in their respective fields. Over 3,200 students across the state were nominated to the state level competition. Of those, only 1,700 students were selected to participate in the state interview and selection process. The final selection narrowed to 670 students accepted into the GHP program.

GHP is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, which affords student participation at no charge. The program is in its 55th year of operation, making it the longest continually running program of its kind in the nation.

This is the first year that Valdosta High School has had 3 finalists along with 2 alternates selected for this rigorous program. We are very proud of these amazing students and know they will be successful in all their future endeavors.

Photo (L to R): Raquel Goddard, Sophia Noll, Chunjin Park, Folahanmi Asebiomo and Albert Kang