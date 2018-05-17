Valdosta High Announces Summer Camps For Kids

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools just announced the dates for all their athletic summer camps for kids.

The Valdosta High baseball camp will be Monday, June 11th through Thursday, June 14th. The camp will be for kids ages 6-13 and will be $100 per camper. Registration can be done online at https://www.valdostawildcatbaseball.com/.

Newbern Middle School will hold a “Small Ballers” basketball camp on June 5th-8th from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This camp will be for boys and girls in the 2nd-6th grade. The camp will cost $15 for one day, $25 for 2 days, $35 for 3 days or $50 for all 4 days.

Valdosta High will also hold a Future Wildcat Cheerleader Junior Cheer Camp on June 4th-6th. It will be for kids from rising kindergarten-rising 6th graders. The camp will cost $50 for each participant. Forms for the camp are available from any Valdosta cheerleader or you can register the morning of the camp.

Valdosta High will be hosting the 9th annual Lil ‘Cats Camp on May 29th and 30th. It’ll be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for those two days. The camp will be for kids ages 6-12 and will take place at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

