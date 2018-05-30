Valdosta Cup Set for September 22

GAGP Press Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced the addition of the Valdosta Cup to its 2018 tournament schedule. The new event will have a Valdosta Division consisting of a 4-man team of male amateur golfers 21 years old or older who are members of a Valdosta or Lowndes County Golf Club, course or golf organization and having a current and official USGA HDCP. The Open division will consist of a 4- man team of male amateur golfers 21 years old or older who are members of a Georgia Golf Club, course or golf organization and having an official and current USGA HDCP. Teams for both divisions must consist of 4 members from the same club. Mixed Teams will not be accepted.

According to John Ungar GAGP Chairman, our goal is to organize and conduct an community event that involves, chamber of commerce, sports commission, local businesses, hotels, restaurants, TV, radio stations, sport talk shows, newspapers, golf courses and golfers promoting the game of golf for the love of the game as well as the camaraderie and enjoyment of competing and being crowned Valdosta Cup Champions. Kinderlou Forest will host the 2018 event on Saturday September 22. Entry Fee is $75.00 per player ($300.00 per team) Format is 4-man modified stableford (scratch). Age divisions are Men 21-39 Men 40-49 Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60-up.

Optional Events include Team players pot, Individual Players Pot skins game, 4 closest to pin contests and 50/50 drawing.

The field will be limited to the first 18 paid teams. Deadline to enter is September 1, 2018 Entry –forms are available at Kinderlou Forest GC or from Georgia Amateur Golf Promotion. E-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo .com. All questions show be directed to Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions or John Ungar at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com