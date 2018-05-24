Valdosta City Schools Recognizes Retirees

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

During the May 22, Valdosta Board of Education meeting, the retirees of 2018 were recognized. Together these outstanding men and women have spent an accumulated 542 years working with the boys and girls of our great school district.

Ms. Denita Alonso, Valdosta High School, 25 years of service; Ms. Dee Arnold, Valdosta Middle School, 20 years of service; Ms. Caryn Chitty, Central Office, 4 years of service; Ms. Barbara Christian, J.L. Lomax Elementary School, 32 years of service; Ms. Maxine Clark, School Nutrition, 15 years of service; Ms. Linda Cox, W. G. Nunn Elementary School, 27 years of service; Ms. Tanya Davis, Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 30 years of service; Mr. Stacy Duckworth, Valdosta High School, 3 years of service; Ms. Helen Evans, Central Office/Custodial, 25 years of service; Mr. Gary Glover, Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 26 years of service; Ms. Sherrie Graham, J.L. Newbern Middle School, 13 years of service; Ms. Jessie Hannans, Valdosta High School, 14 years of service; Ms. Margaret Hollis, Transportation, 29 years of service; Ms. Dara Holt, Central Office, 28 years of service; Mr. Clay Lee, Valdosta High School, 12 years of service; Ms. Tammy Leff, J.L. Newbern Middle School, 20 years of service; Ms. Linda Matchett, Horne Learning Center, 30 years of service; Ms. Paige McSwain, W.G. Nunn Elementary School, 28 years of service; Ms. Teresa Middleton, Valdosta High School, 26 years of service; Ms. Brenda Rodgers, Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 27 Years of service; Mr. Larry Striggles, Valdosta High School, 17 years of service; Mr. Mark Swift, Central Office/Technology, 11 years of service; Ms. Judith Ward, W.G. Nunn Elementary School, 11 years of service; Ms. Loretta Williams, Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 34 years of service; Ms. Ammarie Wright, Valdosta High School, 10 years of service; and Mr. Uran Yearby, Transportation, 25 years of service. While this reflects the number of years served in Valdosta City Schools, however, many of these additional years of service from other school districts as well. Please join us in recognizing this outstanding group of men and women, and from all of us, we thank you and wish you well in your retirement!