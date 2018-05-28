Valdosta City Schools 2017-2018 Young Georgia Authors Writing Contest District Winners

2nd grade teacher, Sam Rosenberg, 2nd grade student, Julien Dunlap, 3rd grade student, Ja’Kayvia Thomas, 4th grade student, Maddock Kuo, 4th grade teacher, Anna Knuckles

Valdosta City Schools:

S.L. Mason students took three out of five places in the elementary division of the Young Authors Writing Contest. The winning S.L. Mason students were Julien Dunlap, Ja’Kayvia Thomas and Maddock Kuo.

Young Georgia Author winners were recognized at the Valdosta City School Board meeting.