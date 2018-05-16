Valdosta Chiropractic Opens New Facility

VALDOSTA – Dr. Lacie Guy recently opened a new state-of-the-art office for Valdosta Chiropractic and Rehab.

Dr. Guy has been practicing in Valdosta for eight years, starting her first practice when she was only 25 years old.

Originally from Homerville, Dr. Guy received a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from Georgia Southern University and completed her graduate studies at the prestigious Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.

Since opening her own practice in Valdosta, Dr. Guy has been no stranger to the community, serving on multiple local boards including Leadership Lowndes, Children’s Advocacy Center, Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta Rotary Club and Salvation Army.

Services and techniques provided by Valdosta Chiropractic and Rehab include chiropractic care, corrective exercises, lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling, massage therapy and spinal and postural screenings.

“We help everyone from a child with an earache to a man with cystic fibrosis to a mom with migraines,” Guy said.

As time progressed, she and her staff found themselves outgrowing their office and decided it was time for an upgrade.

“We went from 1,300 square feet to 4,000 square feet,” Guy said.

Valdosta Chiropractic and Rehab’s new office is located at 220 Gornto Road.

Office Hours:

Monday 8:30am 6:00pm Tuesday 8:30am 6:00pm Wednesday 8:30am 6:00pm Thursday Closed Closed Friday 8:30am 6:00pm Saturday 9:00am 12:00pm Sunday Closed Closed

For more information, visit https://valdostachiropractic.com/.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief