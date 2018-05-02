US 82 intersection improvements impacting Tifton daytime traffic

GDOT Press Release:

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are making intersection improvements at US 82 and Hunt Road in Tifton, which will affect daytime traffic.

The outside (right) westbound lane of US 82 is closed as drivers approach the intersection. The Hunt Road entrance is also closed while workers are on site. However, the majority of Hunt Road remains accessible all the way to Carpenter Road.

When work is complete in about two weeks, drivers going west on US 82 who want to turn onto Hunt Road will veer to the right instead of turning at the traffic signal. A concrete island with a pedestrian signal will separate right turn and through traffic. Traffic coming off Interstate 75 South will continue to travel across the intersection to reach Hunt Road.

For traffic coming off Hunt Road, crews are installing a right turn only lane to go west on US 82, a left turn only lane to go east on US 82 and a through lane for vehicles to get on I-75 South.

The improvements are being made to help relieve US 82 congestion at the intersection.